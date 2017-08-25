

CTV London





Middlesex County OPP are investigating after a theft at Lucan Public Library.

Officers responded to a report of a stolen laptop on Wednesday.

The investigation has revealed that suspect(s) removed a Hewlett-Packard laptop from the property.

"This laptop is a shared library resource. The community is negatively impacted when the use and enjoyment of those resources is affected," says Const. Max Gomez.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact their local police. The OPP can be reached anytime, anywhere in the Province of Ontario, at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or submit a tip online at www.londoncrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000