

CTV London





Provincial Police in Lambton County are on the lookout for a suspect following a home invasion in Alvinston.

Police say a man forced his way into a home early Sunday morning wielding a knife and demanding narcotics.

No one was injured in the incident but police are now appealing to the community to help identify the suspect.

The intruder is described as male, 5' 10", slim build, wearing blue or black pants and a light blue short sleeved button down colored shirt. He was last seen traveling in an easterly direction on an older model 10 speed bicycle with curved handle bars.

The man was not successful in obtaining narcotics.