

CTV London





Lambton OPP are investigating after an early morning break-in turned violent.

Police were called to a a commercial property on River Street in Brooke-Alvinston Township around 4 a.m. Sunday for a robbery.

Four people were removing merchandise when the owner of the property intervened.

One of the suspects assaulted the owner.

The four fled in an awaiting vehicle.

Following an extensive search, police could not locate the vehicle.

The investigation continues.

Contact Lambton OPP if you have any information.