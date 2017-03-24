

CTV London





A 28-year-old man has been charged following a robbery in St. Clair Township Thursday night.

OPP were called to the 4300 block of St. Clair Parkway.

They say three men, who were intoxicated entered a business and after being refused service, one of the males removed merchandise.

Police say the male was confronted by an employee and another patron in the business and he became violent.

There were no injuries but all three men fled the business on foot, along with the merchandise.

OPP located the male suspect walking along a railroad track. After a short pursuit, the suspect was arrested.

A Walpole Island man is charged with robbery and three counts of failing to comply with recognizance.