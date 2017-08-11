

CTV London





Following three reported overdoses likely involving fentanyl in Sarnia, the Lambton Health Unit is reminding the public of available prevention kids and training for drug users.

The Health Unit says that is recommended that people who use drugs to not use alone, to contact them about Naloxone, and to call 911 if signs of an overdose are present.

Free Naloxone kits and training on how to use them are available from the Health Unit, other community groups, and many pharmacies.

A list of locations can be found at www.ontario.ca/page/get-naloxone-kits-free.