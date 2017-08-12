Featured
Lambeth home destroyed by fire to be torn down Saturday
Fire rips through a home on Aspen Place in Lambeth on Thursday, August 10, 2017. (Courtesy Peter Nicotera)
CTV London
Published Saturday, August 12, 2017 10:58AM EDT
A high-end home in Lambeth that was destroyed by fire late Thursday night will be torn down Saturday while officials continue to investigate the cause.
The Ontario Fire Marshall’s office was expected on scene today to assist in the investigation into the fire that caused more than $1-million in damages.
No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. Crews spent most of the night and early morning Friday dealing with hotspots.
Police say that the investigation into the cause was expected to take a significant amount of time due to the damage to the home.
