The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority (LTVCA) and the Long Point Region Conservation Authority (LPRCA) has issued a flood outlook for the Lake Erie shoreline area of the watershed.

Strong lake winds out of the southwest are in the forecast for Sunday.

Lake Erie water levels may rise quickly and could continue into Monday morning.

By early Sunday morning, sustained winds could reach 65 km/hr with gusts up to 90 km/hr. Environment Canada’s Marine Forecast is predicting wave heights to build from 1 m tonight to as high as 3 m Sunday.

Residents are urged to use caution or stay away from Lake Erie shoreline areas.

Parents should keep children and pets away from the water.