Get ready country fans, BX93's Rock the Park Gone Country is taking shape with some big names.

Lady Antebellum will be headlining the evenings as part of their You Look Good World Tour.

BX93's Rock the Park Gone Country will be on July 12th as part of the Rock the Park music festival which runs from the 12th to the 15th. Kelsea Ballerini, Brett Young, and Jason Benoit will all be part of the night as special guests.

Lady Antebellum joins a growing list of headline acts already announced for the festival such as The Offspring, and Salt N Peppa who will be a part of the Virgin Radio: I love the 90’s night.

Rock the Park was started 14 years ago in support of the Bethany’s Hope Foundation, in progressing research for Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD).

Rock the Park now supports four local charities: Make-A-Wish Southwestern Ontario, Big Brothers Big Sisters of London & Area, Children’s Health Foundation, and Western Football.

In 2014, Rock the Park introduced Country Music night with more than 11,000 fans attending.