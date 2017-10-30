

Kathy Rumleski, CTV London





The Ministry of Labour is investigating an industrial accident northwest of St. Thomas.

Emergency personnel were called to Ontario Plants Propagation on John Wise Line just before 9 a.m. Monday.

A worker on scene suffered a head injury and was taken to hospital. "There was a piece of equipment involved," said Southwold Fire Chief Gary Wilson. "He was out of the machine when we arrived."

He said the injury is not believed to be life threatening.

The Ministry confirmed that they were called to the facility "A Ministry inspector has been assigned and is en-route," a spokesperson said. "Our investigation is ongoing."