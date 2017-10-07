

CTV London





A man on the run since Sept. 25 was captured Friday in Huron County.

Kyle Moore had been wanted by OPP in relation to a number of offences including assaulting a police officer and stealing a cruiser.

Friday morning around 11a.m. an officer spotted a stolen Chevrolet Camaro in Clinton they say was operated by the accused.

The Camaro took off at a high rate of speed and fled out of Clinton, police say.

From there, police say the Camaro was spotted in Atwood. Police then located the stolen Camaro abandoned south of Palmerston. They say Moore then stole a Dodge pickup in Palmerston and abandoned it near Brussels and stole a GMC pickup.

With the assistance from OPP Aviation Services, police coordinated a takedown of the suspect vehicle on C-Line Road south of Gorrie. Upon coming to a stop the accused attempted to flee by ramming into one of the police vehicles, police say.

Just after 5 p.m., Moore was taken into custody

He is facing several charges from Friday, along with numerous outstanding charges from several other OPP detachments and other municipal police services.