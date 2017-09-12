

CTV London





It’s a case straight out of “Home Alone,” but one St. Thomas officer is lucky not to have been injured after knives flew at him from a booby trap.

The officer was struck after he forced the door open of a vacant apartment unit on Talbot Street. The door had been booby trapped.

Police were assisting a landlord who had reported a possible trespasser in the unit. Once on scene they found the door barricaded. The officer forced it open setting off the trap.

Three butter knives flew towards the officer and landlord. The officer was hit in the hand and chest, the third knife missed.

The officer did not require medical attention.

No charges have been laid but the incident is under investigation.