The London Knights have traded overage forward Adrian Carbonara to the Niagara Ice Dogs for a 4th round draft pick in 2020.

“We would like to thank Adrian for his time here in London,” said Knights General Manager, Rob Simpson. “Adrian will be able to bring his veteran presence to a young IceDogs team and we are excited to be able to give him this opportunity.”

Carbonara netted 3 goals and 2 assists for London in 11 games this season.