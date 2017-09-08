

CTV London





The London Knights have signed a defenceman from the Chicago Steel of the United States Hockey League.

General Manager Rob Simpson made the announcement Friday that Alec Regula will join the team.

Regula, a native of West Bloomfield, Mich., comes to the Knights after spending a year in the USHL.

The 6-foot-4, 184-pound blueliner was drafted by the Knights in the fourth round, 74th overall, in the 2016 OHL Priority Selection.