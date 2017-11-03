

CTV London





The London Knights have announced their team captain for the 2017-2018 season.

Robert Thomas will wear the 'C' while Sam Miletic, Max Jones, Cliff Pu, and Evan Bouchard will serve as alternate captains.

“We are very proud of what Robert has been able to do during his career with the London Knights”, said Knights’ General Manager, Rob Simpson. “He exemplifies everything it means to be a London Knight; dedication, hard work, and excellence. Robert has been a great leader on and off the ice, and we look forward to him excelling in this role.”

As has been customary in previous years, the team’s captains were selected by his peers.