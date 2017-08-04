

CTV London





The London Knights have filled the role of Assistant General Manager.

Colin MacDonald will be joining the front office for the upcoming season following the departure of Jake Goldberg who moved on to work with the Arizona Coyotes.

A London native, MacDonald played for the Plymouth Whaler from 2009-2013, serving as captain in his final season.

He also was the assistant coach for the Elgin-Middlesex Chiefs minor bantam AAA team.

“We are extremely proud to welcome Colin to our front office staff”, said London Knights General Manager Rob Simpson.