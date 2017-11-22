

CTV London





St. Thomas police arrested an alleged knife-wielding man Tuesday after several citizens called 911.

The incident started around 1:20 p.m. when police received a 911 call about a possible impaired driver heading into the city from the west end just approaching the Gateway roundabout.

Officers attended the area and located an abandoned vehicle on the Talbot Street hill.

Within moments of locating the abandon vehicle, several more 911 calls came into dispatch reporting a man yelling and waving a knife at the corner of Talbot and Elgin Streets.

Police attended and within 10 minutes of the original 911 call, officers had located, disarmed and arrested the man.

The man was traced back to being the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle.

Police say a breath test indicated the man had over two times the legal limit of alcohol in his system.

He was held in cell for court and is currently facing several weapons and impaired driving charges.