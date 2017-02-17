

CTV London





A 68-year-old Kincardine man has been charged following a parking lot altercation.

Around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, a man was inside his vehicle in a parking lot of a hardware store on Hwy. 6 & 21 on the Sunset Strip in the Township of Georgian Bluffs.

A mini-van pulled in beside the victim and the suspect started yelling at the victim.

He then reached inside the vehicle and started grabbing the victim.

Police say the man also damaged the victim's wiper blades. He was arrested a short time later.

He was charged with assault and mischief under $5,000.

The suspect will appear in court on March 3 in Owen Sound.