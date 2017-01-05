Featured
Kincardine apartment fire deemed suspicious
Published Thursday, January 5, 2017 12:34PM EST
OPP and the Fire Marshal are investigating a suspicious fire in Kincardine.
OPP say it happened early Thursday morning in the 800 block of Queen Street.
The Kincardine fire department arrived about 2:30 a.m. and found an apartment fire. Crews remained on scene for several hours, calling the blaze stubborn.
There were no injuries reported.
