The owner of a group home - where a deadly blaze took place two and a half years ago, will have a sentencing date set on March 30 after being found guilty on 12 fire code charges.

Keith Charles was convicted on March 13th in connection with 12 fire code violations at a non-credited group home on Oxford Street. Charles was given one week to prepare a sentencing defence.

A fire at the apartment complex across from Fanshawe College claimed the life of one man and displaced dozens of others.

The complex was filled with high needs individuals and was operated by Charles under the name "People Helping People."

The prosecution is seeking a $5000 fine on each count, totaling $60,000.

Charles continues to operate other group homes across the city.