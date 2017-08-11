Featured
Kayakers discover body in Grey Highlands
Published Friday, August 11, 2017 12:02PM EDT
Police are investigating after a body was discovered in Beaver River in the Municipality of Grey Highlands Thursday evening.
The body was discovered by kayakers just before 6 p.m.
Police have released little information other than to say that a post mortem will be conducted this weekend in London to determine the cause of death.
Police have not said if foul play is suspected or not.