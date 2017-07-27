

The Associated Press





LOS ANGELES -- Justin Bieber left a photographer with minor injuries after police in California say the singer accidentally hit the man with his pickup truck.

Beverly Hills police Sgt. Matthew Stout tells The Associated Press the 57-year-old photographer was hospitalized following the Wednesday night incident.

Video posted by ABC News shows the Stratford, Ont.-native getting into a large pickup truck with a crowd of photographers around him. As he pulls away, one of them steps toward the truck and is hit by the front wheel on the passenger side. Another clip shows Bieber kneeling beside the injured man asking him what he needs.

At one point Bieber turns to paparazzi and sarcastically asks them if they're getting enough footage of the man lying on the ground. The man is eventually put on a stretcher and wheeled to an ambulance.

Photos show Bieber calmly standing by the man with his hands in his pockets and also talking with police.

Stout says Bieber "fully co-operated" with officers at the scene. He was not issued a citation, but Stout says police will continue to investigate and it's "too early to say" if the singer will face any legal ramifications.

Interest in Bieber has ratcheted up this week following the singer's announcement that he was cancelling the remainder of his Purpose world tour earlier this week "due to unforeseen circumstances." Bieber hasn't explained the nature of those circumstances.

Messages seeking comment from Bieber's manager and attorney were not immediately returned early Thursday morning.