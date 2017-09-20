

Frederick Oag has been sentenced to 10 years in the stabbing death of Shane Sturgess.

Justice Jonathon George handed down the sentence Wednesday in a London courtroom.

Oag was earlier found guilty of manslaughter in the 2014 death of the 45-year-old Sturgess and of aggravated assault on Markus Desousa, 42,

George said Wednesday that he didn’t accept Oag’s self-defence claims.

Oag had apologized to the friends and family of the victim but on Wednesday those in the courtroom didn’t believe his remorse was genuine.

Oag has been in custody and with time already served, he has five years, six months left on his sentence.