

CTV London





Chinese National Jinghao Zhou pleaded guilty Friday to impaired driving causing death related to the crash that killed a 60-year-old woman.

In November, Zhou was arrested after a crash at Richmond Street and Sunningdale Road killed Gloria Chivers, who was delivering newspapers at the time.

Zhou also pleaded guilty to immigration charges related to him being in Canada illegally.

Zhou, 23, was in Canada as a student.