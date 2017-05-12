Featured
Jinghao Zhou pleads guilty to impaired driving causing death
Police investigate a fatal collision at Richmond Street and Sunningdale Road on Thursday, Novemeber 24, 2016. (Sean Irvine / CTV London)
Published Friday, May 12, 2017 10:50AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 12, 2017 11:01AM EDT
Chinese National Jinghao Zhou pleaded guilty Friday to impaired driving causing death related to the crash that killed a 60-year-old woman.
In November, Zhou was arrested after a crash at Richmond Street and Sunningdale Road killed Gloria Chivers, who was delivering newspapers at the time.
Zhou also pleaded guilty to immigration charges related to him being in Canada illegally.
Zhou, 23, was in Canada as a student.
