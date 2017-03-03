Featured
JA London looking for 2017 London and District Business Hall of Fame nominations
CTV London
Published Friday, March 3, 2017 2:39PM EST
JA London and District is looking for nominations for the 2017 London and District Business Hall of Fame.
The organization is searching for those who have built a unique legacy in the local business community for generations to come.
To nominate a candidate, you can go to http://jacanada.org/london-district or call Junior Achievement at 519-439-4201, ext 231.
The deadline for submissions is March 17.
