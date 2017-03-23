

Police have arrested a 19-year-old Israeli-American citizen, suspected of making threats against Jewish organizations around the world, including in London.

An Israeli police spokesperson says the case does include threats made in Toronto and London.

Earlier this month the London Jewish Community Centre was evacuated as officers searched inside and outside the building. Nothing suspicious was found.

On the same day in Toronto, the Miles Nadal Jewish Community Centre received a bomb threat.

Police arrested the19-year-old in Israel Thursday morning. The investigation is a joint effort between Israel police and the FBI. They believe the teenager is also involved in threats made in the U.S., New Zealand and Australia.