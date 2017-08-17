

CTV London





Police are investigating human remains found on Oneida Nations of the Thames First Nation.

The remains were located in a southern location at Oneida by officers.

OPP, Oneida Nations of the Thames First Nation police and Chippewas of the Thames First Nation police are all part of the investigation.

OPP had been searching the area for signs of a vehicle which may be connected to the disappearance and death of a Six Nations man.

Douglas Hill was last seen on June 24 and police say they have reason to believe he was killed.

Four people have been charged in connection to Hill’s death. A 17-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder while three others are charged with accessory after the fact.

"Right now officers are on scene gathering information to determine what happened here," said OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk.