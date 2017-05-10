Featured
Investigation determines fatal Oneida fire set by child
Fire fighters and Ontario Fire Marshall officials attend the scene of a house fire on Oneida Nation of the Thames, southwest of London, Ont., on Dec. 15, 2016. (Dave Chidley / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
CTV London
Published Wednesday, May 10, 2017 4:40PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 10, 2017 7:36PM EDT
OPP say a house fire on Oneida of the Thames First Nation that claimed the lives of five family members was set by one of the children.
A father and his four young children died in the blaze last December.
Police say the house was fully engulfed when emergency workers arrived on the scene on the morning of Dec. 14.
The investigation determined that the fire was set by one of the children who died. OPP would only say an incendiary device was used.
They family members were identified as Kurt Justin Antone, 43, Keanu Antone, 7, Kenneth Antone, 4, Kance Antone, 3, and 3-month old Kyias Antone.
The mother of Antone’s children and four other children were not at home at the time of the fire.
Numerous agencies were involved in the investigation, which is now complete.
In a release, the OPP offered its “sincerest condolences to the community as it heals from the horrific loss of a father and his four young children.”
