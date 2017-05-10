

CTV London





OPP say a house fire on Oneida of the Thames First Nation that claimed the lives of five family members was set by one of the children.

A father and his four young children died in the blaze last December.

Police say the house was fully engulfed when emergency workers arrived on the scene on the morning of Dec. 14.

The investigation determined that the fire was set by one of the children who died. OPP would only say an incendiary device was used.

They family members were identified as Kurt Justin Antone, 43, Keanu Antone, 7, Kenneth Antone, 4, Kance Antone, 3, and 3-month old Kyias Antone.

The mother of Antone’s children and four other children were not at home at the time of the fire.

Numerous agencies were involved in the investigation, which is now complete.

In a release, the OPP offered its “sincerest condolences to the community as it heals from the horrific loss of a father and his four young children.”