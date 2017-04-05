

CTV London





An inquest date has now been set to probe further the deaths of two area firefighters.

Dr. Rick Mann, Regional Supervising Coroner for West Region, announced the inquest will begin on May 9 and look further into the deaths of Adam Brunt and Gary Kendall.

Kendall, 51, a volunteer firefighter, died in an ice rescue exercise near Sarnia in 2010, while a similar incident claimed the life of firefighting student Adam Brunt, 30, in 2015 in Hanover.

The inquest will examine the events surrounding their deaths. The jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing similar deaths.

It is expected to last two weeks and to hear from approximately 15 to 18 witnesses.

The inquest will be held at the Forensic Services and Coroners Complex, 25 Morton Shulman Ave., Toronto.

Dr. William J. Lucas will preside as inquest coroner and Michael Blain will be counsel to the coroner.

The families of the victims had been demanding an inquest for some time.

Last June, Mann announced an inquest will be held and on Wednesday announced the date.