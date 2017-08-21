Featured
Ingersoll man identified as deceased in Woodstock crash
Kenneth Schlimme (Facebook)
CTV London
Published Monday, August 21, 2017 4:10PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, August 21, 2017 5:28PM EDT
Woodstock police have released the identity of a motorcyclist killed in a collision over the weekend.
Kenneth Schlimme, 46, of Ingersoll Ontario died in the crash that occurred at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Dundas Street and Churchhill Place.
Police say a 46-year-old man was driving a Harley Davidson eastbound on Dundas St. when it collided with grey Ford minivan.
The motorcyclist was thrown from the bike, suffered life-threatening injuries and died as a result.
Police are continuing to investigate the collision.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-537-2323.