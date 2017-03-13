Featured
Ingersoll man dies after being run over by a skid steer
Three men are facing criminal charges following the death of an Ingersoll man Sunday.
OPP say 21-year-old Riley Shannon was run over by a John Deere model 333E skid steer at Dorchester and rushed to hospital in critical condition.
He was pronounced dead while in hospital.
Police say the incident happened at a Dorchester resident, shortly after 12 a.m.
The OPP's technical traffic collision investigators along with the OPP's Forensic Identification Unit are involved in the investigation.
Ryan Esler, 18, Adam Sinden, 18, and Trent Weller, 19, all of Thames Centre are charged with:
- Theft over $5,000
- Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death
- Criminal negligence causing death
- Fail to stop at scene of accident involving bodily harm or death
All three are being held for a bail hearing Monday in London Court.
Middlesex County victim services were on hand to assist with family members and others involved.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Middlesex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122
