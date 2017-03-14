

Eric Taschner , CTV London





A 20-year old Southwold man faces impaired driving charges after police found him with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in his system.

OPP say a 2012 black Ford F-150 was driving westbound on Fruit Ridge Line early Sunday morning when it swerved and struck another vehicle heading in the opposite direction.

Authorities say both cars hit each other in the eastbound lane.

St. Thomas Elgin Paramedics took both drivers to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

As a result of the investigation the 20-year old male driver faces an impaired driving charge and a charge for driving with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol.

He is scheduled to appear in a St. Thomas courtroom on April 18.

Further charges are pending.