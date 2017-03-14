Featured
Impaired driving charge laid following Elgin County crash
Fruit Ridge Line crash on March 12, 2017. (Supplied)
Eric Taschner , CTV London
Published Tuesday, March 14, 2017 2:24PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 14, 2017 2:34PM EDT
A 20-year old Southwold man faces impaired driving charges after police found him with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in his system.
OPP say a 2012 black Ford F-150 was driving westbound on Fruit Ridge Line early Sunday morning when it swerved and struck another vehicle heading in the opposite direction.
Authorities say both cars hit each other in the eastbound lane.
St. Thomas Elgin Paramedics took both drivers to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
As a result of the investigation the 20-year old male driver faces an impaired driving charge and a charge for driving with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol.
He is scheduled to appear in a St. Thomas courtroom on April 18.
Further charges are pending.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.