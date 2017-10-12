

CTV London





London is getting a full-size IKEA store, the company announced Thursday.

Scheduled to open in fall 2019, IKEA London will be the 15th IKEA store in Canada.

It will be located at the intersection of Highway 401 and Wellington Road, in a new retail and commercial complex.

The store will take roughly 14-16 months to build once ground has been broken in late summer 2018.

The new store will be 270,000 square feet.

It will feature a showroom, market hall, a restaurant, children's play facility and offer customers a complete range of convenient services including home delivery, assembly, planning and exchanges.

"We know our loyal customers in the London area and beyond have been passionate supporters of the IKEA brand," said IKEA Canada president Marsha Smith in a news release. "We look forward to welcoming many more customers to the new IKEA store when it opens in fall 2019."

With the opening of the new store, IKEA Canada will create 100 to 150 new jobs for IKEA London, in addition to the co-workers already working at the London Pick-up and order point, and the construction jobs generated over the course of the project.

“This is so exciting and much anticipated for many, many Londoners,” said London Mayor Matt Brown. “This will create jobs, growth and a regional draw to our city. London is pleased to have a community-minded partner like IKEA set up shop here."