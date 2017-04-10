Featured
Identity of man killed in workplace accident near Exeter Monday released
OPP file
CTV London
Published Monday, April 10, 2017 5:23PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 12, 2017 5:10PM EDT
Huron OPP have released the identity of a man who died at a grain elevator near Exeter earlier this week.
Shortly after 9:15 a.m. Monday, emergency crews were called to the grain elevator on Kirkton Road.
Police say a truck driver had just finished dropping off his load and had cleared the weigh station.
Prior to leaving the property, the driver stopped to check on the condition of his trailer.
He was later found lying pinned beneath one of the tractor-trailer tires.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as William Inch, 62, of St. Marys.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.