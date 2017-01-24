

Harris Park will be caught in a time warp on July 14, as the "I Love the 90s" festival rolls into town as part of Rock the Park.

The show is sponsored by 97.5 Virgin Radio.

The bill includes, Salt n Pepa, Vanilla Ice, Naughty By Nature, Rob Base, Color Me Badd, All 4 One, C+C Music Factory and Young MC.

Tickets go on sale Jan. 26 and range from $65 to $125.