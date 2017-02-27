

Eric Taschner, CTV London





Five suspects are being sought out by Huron County OPP after an overnight robbery in Clinton.

At approximately 9:50 p.m. Sunday, police were called to an Albert Street home after receiving a 9-1-1 call.

Police say a group of five suspects entered the home through an unlocked door. The suspects were carrying weapons and made demands for cash and drugs.

Police say one of the eight people inside the home suffered minor injuries during the confrontation.

At this time, police only have descriptions for three of the five suspects:

Suspect #1 is described as:

• White male

• 6'1"

• Slim build

• Black jacket

• Blue jeans

• Black bandana

Suspect #2 is described as:

• White male

• 5'6", about 195 pounds

• Black hoody

• Black bandana

• Brown scarf over his head

Suspect #3 is described as:

• White male

• Thin build

• Black hoody

• Blue eyes

Police say the suspects fled in a dark coloured 4-door sedan with a noisy muffler.

Anyone with information is being encouraged to contact Huron OPP or Crime Stoppers.