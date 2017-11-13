

CTV London





A man is facing charges after allegedly ramming police cruisers with a stolen pickup truck.

Stratford police say it happened around 7:45 a.m. last Wednesday, after they were notified that a stolen truck was headed into their city from the Seaforth area.

Police intercepted the truck near Front and Ontario streets, and tried to box it in to stop it.

The truck instead hit the cruisers multiple times in an attempt to get away, police say.

Officers were able to break the driver’s window, get the man out of the vehicle and place him under arrest.

A 26-year-old Huron County man is facing charges including assault with a weapon, dangerous driving, drug possession, possession of stolen property, driving while prohibited, driving while suspended and breaching probation.