Hundreds gather as two rallies come together in front of city hall
Anti-hate protesters outnumbered anti-Muslim supporters as both sides rallied at London's city hall on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. (Matt Thompson / CTV London)
Kathy Rumleski, CTV London
Published Saturday, August 26, 2017 11:38AM EDT
Supporters of two different groups that organized rallies Saturday gathered at London's city hall with placards.
Members of People for Peace organized the first rally that started at 10:30 a.m. on the sidewalk outside of city hall. By 11 p.m., hundreds were in attendance, including Mayor Matt Brown and NDP MPP Theresa Armstrong.
Members of Patriots of Canada Against the Islamization of the West (PEGIDA) had gathered ahead of their rally set for noon.
With signs that said, "Canada's Future Depend on Immigrants" and "Keep Canada Sharia Free," there was clearly a clash of ideologies.
There was a police presence to ensure the safety of participants and traffic control was also called in.
The rallies come after violence erupted in Charlotteville, Va. early this month during rallies that left a woman dead and injured 19 others.