

Kathy Rumleski, CTV London





Supporters of two different groups that organized rallies Saturday gathered at London's city hall with placards.

Members of People for Peace organized the first rally that started at 10:30 a.m. on the sidewalk outside of city hall. By 11 p.m., hundreds were in attendance, including Mayor Matt Brown and NDP MPP Theresa Armstrong.

Members of Patriots of Canada Against the Islamization of the West (PEGIDA) had gathered ahead of their rally set for noon.

With signs that said, "Canada's Future Depend on Immigrants" and "Keep Canada Sharia Free," there was clearly a clash of ideologies.

There was a police presence to ensure the safety of participants and traffic control was also called in.

The rallies come after violence erupted in Charlotteville, Va. early this month during rallies that left a woman dead and injured 19 others.