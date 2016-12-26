

CTV London





A call for calm from the London Humane Society after as many as 17 animals have been found dead and mutilated over the last year, including coyotes, a cat and dog.

All of them were skinned and beheaded.

Worried pet owners have been flooding the humane society with calls.

“We have received a high number of calls in the last couple of days,” says executive director Judy Foster.

“People being gravely concerned for their pets and wanting to lock their pets up, even outside. Those are steps that we don’t believe are necessary at this point in time.”