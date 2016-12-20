

The London Humane Society is investigating after a small animal was found skinned and beheaded in a parking lot.

The grisly discovery was made on Dec. 16 near the Adelaide Street Beer Store at Lorne Aveune.

Executive Director of the Humane Society, Judy Foster says it's unclear what type of animal it is, although it's thought to be a small dog.

Besides missing its head and skinned, the animal was also drained of all its blood.

The finding is similar to other incidents around the area over the past couple of years, including several coyotes found skinned as well as a cat.

Foster is concerned that it could be the work of the same person(s).

A veterinarian is currently examining the carcass.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Humane Society at (519) 451-0500.