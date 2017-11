CTV London





OPP are investigating after human remains were discovered in Meaford.

The discovery was made around 3:30 p.m. Thursday on the shoreline of Georgian Beach Road North.

Police have confirmed the remains are human.

The OPP Emergency Response Team along with the OPP Canine Unit continue to search the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Grey County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.