London police are calling a fire last Wednesday in east London suspicious.

Emergency crews were called to a home on East Street at 11 p.m.

Nobody was injured but damage can be seen at the side and back of the house.

Police are asking anyone who might have information about the fire to come forward.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent anonymously on-line to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.