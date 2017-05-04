Featured
HonkMobile app allows drivers to pay for parking on their phone
Published Thursday, May 4, 2017 12:10PM EDT
No change? No problem, as long as you have your phone.
Drivers can now use the Honk app to pay for parking at over 3100 spaces across London.
This includes all municipal parking lots and on-street parking spots.
The Honk app can be downloaded for free on both iOS and Android at honkmobile.com, via the App Store or Google Play.
It also notifies users when their time is about to expire and allows them to buy additional time from their smartphone.
Coin operated parking meters and Pay and Display meters will continue to be an option for motorists.
