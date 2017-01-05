

CTV London





Elgin OPP are asking county residents to be vigilant and report suspicious activity in their neighbourhoods.

This comes after four break-ins over the holiday period.

Culprits are breaking glass or in one case kicking in a door to gain access to premises.

OPP say power tools were taken from a garage on Culloden Road, south of Best Line on Christmas Day. In that case the garage was not locked.

Then on New Year’s Eve, police say they responded to an alarm at a residence on Belmont Road, north of Lyons Line. A jewelry box was taken after thieves entered by breaking glass in a door.

On New Year’s police were called to a Dorchester Road residence, west of Imperial Road for a break and enter. Glass was broken on a door and culprits took electronics, jewelry and an undisclosed amount of money.

The next day police went to a home on Clachan Road.

The break-in was thought to have occurred between December 31 at noon and Jan. 1 at 11:30 p.m.

Police say entry was gained by kicking in a door. Silverware, jewelry, frozen food, wine and tools were taken.

If anyone has further information they are asked to contact OPP at 519-631-2920 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).