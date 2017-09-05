

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





A protest that blocked a highway near Caledonia ended without any injuries or arrests, police say.

The protest involved a barricade which first went up last month on Argyle Street, just outside Caledonia.

It was erected by protesters supporting the position of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council in the matter of the Burtch lands in Brant County.

According to the chiefs’ council, the lands were meant to be turned over to them as part of the resolution to a previous land dispute, which played out in the same area in 2006.

The council had been leasing the lands to Kristine Hill, who was using them as a farm. The band council has been working through the court process to evict Hill from the lands.

Earlier this year, the province gave the lands to a corporation controlled by the Six Nations elected council – a move the chiefs’ council saw as counter to the agreement reached in 2006.

The barricade had been maintained on Argyle Street for nearly a month. On Monday, it was moved to a nearby section of Highway 6.

According to the OPP, protesters were asked to leave the area Monday night and agreed to do so. Police say nobody was arrested in connection with the protest.

Tuesday morning, police said that Highway 6 and Sixth Line remained closed in the area, while police and other groups were working “to expedite the removal of debris and reopen Highway 6.”

More details to come.