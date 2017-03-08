

Eric Taschner, CTV London





High winds are causing problems for residents across southern Ontario.

The region is currently under a wind warning.

Environment Canada says the winds could reach up to 100 km/h in some areas.

London Hydro is reporting hundreds of customers in east London, White Oaks and the Oakridge area are without power.

Customers in the south east end of the city are also effected in the area as well.

London Hydro says the power should be back sometime in the late afternoon before 5 p.m.

Meanwhile, there are reports that large parts of Woodstock are without power thanks to severe winds.

Hydro One crews are working on the problem. There is no timetable for when it will be restored.

OPP are also saying that several trees have been falling on hydro wires across the region due to strong wind gusts.

In Chatham-Kent, the strong winds make dust appear like fog in the county.

Chatham-Kent OPP say Highway 401 is closed at mile marker 105 due to a snapped hydro pole blocking the westbound lanes. Westbound traffic is being rerouted to Victoria Road.

Provincial police say they have closed the Burlington Skyway in both directions due to high winds.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the wind toppled a transport truck on the bridge. The truck was empty and no injuries have been reported.

The winds are expected to diminish by Wednesday evening.