

CTV London





High winds left trees down, signs toppled, cars crushed, and even sparked a major grass fire before finally subsiding by Wednesday evening.

Environment Canada says the winds reached up to 100 km/h in some areas.

Highway 401 westbound was closed for several hours Wednesday afternoon after a grass fire sparked along the highway near Putnam Road just east of London.

London Hydro was reporting hundreds of customers in east London, White Oaks and the Oakridge area were still without power Wednesday evening. Across the province some 68,000 were left in the dark at some point due to the winds.

There were reports that large parts of Woodstock were without power thanks to severe winds.

According to the OPP several trees falling on hydro wires across the region account for many of the outages.

In Chatham-Kent, the strong winds made dust appear like fog in the county.

Provincial police closed the Burlington Skyway in both directions due to high winds.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the wind toppled a transport truck on the bridge. The truck was empty and no injuries have been reported.

It re-opened to traffic shortly before 5 p.m.