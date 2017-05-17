

CTV London





Investigators are asking people heading to their cottage this May 24th long weekend to check their properties in the Lions Head and Ferndale area for a missing man.

The Bruce Peninsula OPP continuing their investigation into the disappearance of 30-year-old Niram Shouldice. Shouldice was reported missing by family members on March 6th.

Souldice was last seen in the region of Ferndale in the evening of March 5th.

Extensive ground and air searches have so far found nothing.

Shouldice is described as a male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 160 lbs. He has short dark brown curly hair and is clean shaven with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a heavy black jacket with a hoodie.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.