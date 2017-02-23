

CTV London





A pair of Canadian rock bands will take centre stage last this year to help Fanshawe College celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Hedley and Barenaked Ladies will play Budweiser Gardens on Sept. 9 for the "Fanshawe at 50: Live in Concert" event.

The night will celebrate current and past students and staff.

The show will also including opening act Brave Shores.

Tickets got on sale starting March 10 at the arena box office and online.

Prices range from $37.50 to $50.