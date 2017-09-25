

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





A police tactical team and canine unit descended on Listowel Monday morning while an OPP helicopter flew over the city.

The heavy police presence was part of the search for a man suspected of crashing a stolen vehicle and running away from the scene.

According to Perth County OPP, the vehicle crashed on Barber Street North around 6 a.m.

Its driver, described as a barefoot man who might be in his 30s, was seen running eastbound on Binning Street East. Police say the man was wearing a black and red shirt at the time.

Multiple schools in the area were placed under a hold and secure. According to Huron Perth Student Transportation Services, all classes were cancelled at North Perth Westfield Elementary School. Other schools were open to students who could arrive at the building safely.

A hold and secure is a security procedure under which nobody is allowed into or out of the building, but people inside are able to move around freely.

Anyone who sees the man on their property or has any other information that could help police ais asked to contact the Perth County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.