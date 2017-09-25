

Organizers are calling the 2017 Airshow London a “resounding success” with what’s being described as “outstanding crowd numbers.”

Organizers say that crowds were good for all three show days with totals topping out at 32,000.

This year the weather brought plenty of sunshine for the show, but with it came unseasonably warm temperatures and heat warnings, but that wasn’t enough to keep the fans away.

Executive Director Dave De Kelver said, “Our team put together a show that made history. The most advanced aircraft in the world were on our runways and in the skies all weekend. It was amazing and awesome and people loved it – the performers and crews loved it.”

More than 500 volunteers assisted show organizers with the on the ground set up and event operation.

Organizers say that plans are underway for next year’s show with dates and details to be announced in the coming weeks.